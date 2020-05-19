Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg
HP 32" 1080p IPS Monitor
$180 $300
free shipping

That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Newegg

  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution FHD display
  • 5ms response times
  • 2 HDMI, 1 VGA
  • Model: 6XJ00AAT
  Expires in 16 hr
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Expired Offers

expired
Rakuten
Refurb HP 32f Ultra Slim LED IPS LCD 31.5" 1080p Monitor
$206 $300
free shipping

That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "DC4".
Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution FHD display
  • 5ms response times
  • 2 HDMI, 1 VGA
  • Model: 6XJ00AAT
