Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $148 less than you'd pay for a new on at HP direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) max resolution
- DisplayPort & HDMI inputs
- 5 ms response time
- LED backlight
- Model: 5ZP65AA
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
That's a $5 savings when you apply code "DNEWS343921". Buy Now at UntilGone
- VESA mount
- 17.6-lbs. max load
- fits monitors 15" to 27"
- 90° tilt
- 180° swivel
- includes desk clamp
Save on over 300 items, including laptops, monitors, desktops, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 315 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $149.99 ($39 less than a new model costs elsewhere, and the best we've seen).
- This includes a number of certified refurbished items, which are all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get $11 under our mention from last week and save $161 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Natural Silver.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $17 below our refurb mention from last week and $106 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core microprocessor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 5SC11UA
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB memory; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 40K43UA#ABA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$242
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register