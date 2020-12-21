New
Refurb HP 2nd-Gen Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$365 $449
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 15-ef0025wm
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
