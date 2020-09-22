New
HP 15 Series i3 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 1-Yr. Microsoft 365 Sub
$430 $500
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
  • Native resolution LCD
  • 4GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal
  • Model: 15-dy1039nr
