- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 4GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal
- Model: 15-dy1039nr
That's $20 under last week's mention, $109 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7FQ24AV_1
- 2nd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x1768 (720p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Radeon Vega 10 Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9ja90av-1
- Intel Celeron N2840 Bay Trail 2.16GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Save an additional $32 by choosing Windows 10 Home.
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LED anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe Self-Encrypted Opal2 TLC SSD
- NVIDIA Quadro P600 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3JL54AV_MB
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
- Cherry MX Red mechanical switches
- RGB LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
- N-Key rollover (NKRO)
- gaming mode
- Windows lock
- Model: 3VN40AA#ABL
- If you'd rather have an SSD, you can substitute the 1TB HDD for a 128GB SSD at no additional cost.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 8 GB memory; 1 TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wide viewing angles
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: 1RM28A6#ABA
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
