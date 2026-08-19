This Greenworks electric pressure washer is $102 after using coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $118 off and the lowest price we could find. It's an open-box unit that is new, unused, and fully tested, just repackaged after the original box was damaged. The kit includes a 20-foot hose, an 11" surface cleaner, and a soap applicator along with three interchangeable spray nozzles. Free shipping applies as it's just over the $100 free shipping threshold. Buy Now at greenworks