The Greenworks G-Max 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw w/ 4.0Ah Battery & Charger is now $199.99, down from $299.99, at Greenworks. It includes a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, and runs up to 120 cuts per charge with a tool-less chain tensioning system and electronic chain brake. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at greenworks
- chain brake
- automatic oiler
-
Published 19 min ago
Woot's landscaping sale spans lawn mowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and hand tools, with discounts reaching as high as 88% off on select items like a replacement mower belt. Larger equipment sees steep cuts too, including a gas snow blower at $339.99 and an electric self-propelled lawn mower at $99.99. The sale also covers smaller garden essentials such as pruning shears, soil meters, and hose connectors for shoppers stocking up on yard basics. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
Woot's Tool Bargains covers a wide mix of tools and garden gear, from a 20V cordless paint sprayer at $38.99 down from $129.99 to a 52" ceiling fan with light for $59.99. Shoppers will also find deals on tire inflators, EV chargers, hand tools, and drill accessories throughout the sale. This deal ends August 23 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Cordless paint sprayers with rechargeable batteries
- Ceiling fans with lights and remotes in 52" sizes
- Tire inflators and EV chargers for vehicle care
- Hand tools including screwdriver sets, pliers, and wrenches
- Drill bits, sanders, and other power tool accessories
This Greenworks CrossoverZ zero turn mower is $2,999.99, down from $5,699.99, and the lowest price we could find. It ships with six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger included, and it can cover up to 2.5 acres on a single charge at speeds up to 8 mph. A 200-lb. rear cargo bin and front-and-rear attachment capability add to its versatility as a riding mower. It ships for free. Buy Now at greenworks
- 42" reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck
- Mows up to 2.5 acres on a single charge
- Top speed of 8 mph with a 3 mph reverse speed
- Includes six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger
- Rear cargo bin holds up to 200 lbs. with front & rear attachment capability
- 4-year tool and battery warranty
Get the extra 15% off via coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". Greenworks covers a wide range of battery-powered yard tools, from chainsaws and leaf blowers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. The 60V 16" cordless string trimmer stands out at $199.99, marked down from $319.99. You can also find deals across the 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms. Orders of $100 or more ship for free. Shop Now at greenworks
- Battery-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, blowers, hedge trimmers, and string trimmers
- Available in 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms
- Pressure washers and backpack sprayers included in the lineup
- Many tools bundled with a battery and charger
- 48 products included in the sale
This Greenworks 6" pruner saw is $85 after using coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $75 off list and a price low by $15. It comes with a 24V battery and charger included. The brushless motor is built for more torque and longer runtimes than a standard motor, and tool-less tensioning makes chain maintenance easier. Free shipping applies with an order of $99 or more. Buy Now at greenworks
- 6" bar and chain length
- Brushless motor for more torque and longer runtimes
- Tool-less chain tensioning
- Weighs 3.4 lbs. with battery
- Includes a 24V 2.0Ah battery and charger
- Battery recharges in 60 minutes
This Greenworks electric pressure washer is $102 after using coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $118 off and the lowest price we could find. It's an open-box unit that is new, unused, and fully tested, just repackaged after the original box was damaged. The kit includes a 20-foot hose, an 11" surface cleaner, and a soap applicator along with three interchangeable spray nozzles. Free shipping applies as it's just over the $100 free shipping threshold. Buy Now at greenworks
- 1900 PSI and 1.2 gallons-per-minute flow rate
- 13-Amp corded motor
- 20-Foot high-pressure hose with reel
- Includes 40°, 25°, and turbo spray nozzles
- Includes 11" surface cleaner and soap applicator
- PWMA certified with a 90-day limited warranty
This Greenworks 80V mower is $450 at Amazon. That's $250 off its regular price of $700 and the lowest price we could find. It comes with the 4.0 Ah battery and charger included, and can cut up to 1/2 acre on a single charge. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4Ah battery and rapid charger
- LED lights
- 7-position height adjustment
- 8" front wheels and 10" rear wheels
This Greenworks trimmer is $71 at Amazon. That's $61 off its regular price of $139.99. It includes both a battery and charger, and doubles as an edger with the push of a button. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° rotating head
- aluminum telescoping shaft
- includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger
This Greenworks hammer drill is $75 off its regular price of $130 at Amazon. It includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger, plus a built-in LED light for working in dim spaces. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24V brushless motor for more power and longer motor life
- 1/2" keyless chuck with variable speed trigger
- Two speed settings, 0-450 RPM and 0-1750 RPM
- 20 + 3 position clutch for precision control
- Includes drill, drive, and hammer modes for wood, metal, and masonry
- Includes 2.0Ah battery, charger, and built-in LED light
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|greenworks
|33%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$136 (exp 6 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register