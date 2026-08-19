Autumn is coming and a fully 60-volt leaf blower will leave you more time for football. This Greenworks Pro 60V leaf blower is $145 after coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $55 off and the best price we could find. It has a 2.0Ah battery and charger included. It puts out 450 CFM of air volume and 140 MPH of air speed, and runs up to 45 minutes on the low setting. The included battery works across more than 75 other Greenworks 60V tools. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at greenworks