Open-Box Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer w/ 11" Surface Cleaner & Soap Applicator Combo Kit
This Greenworks electric pressure washer is $102 after using coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $118 off and the lowest price we could find. It's an open-box unit that is new, unused, and fully tested, just repackaged after the original box was damaged. The kit includes a 20-foot hose, an 11" surface cleaner, and a soap applicator along with three interchangeable spray nozzles. Free shipping applies as it's just over the $100 free shipping threshold. Buy Now at greenworks
- 1900 PSI and 1.2 gallons-per-minute flow rate
- 13-Amp corded motor
- 20-Foot high-pressure hose with reel
- Includes 40°, 25°, and turbo spray nozzles
- Includes 11" surface cleaner and soap applicator
- PWMA certified with a 90-day limited warranty
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
This Greenworks CrossoverZ zero turn mower is $2,999.99, down from $5,699.99, and the lowest price we could find. It ships with six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger included, and it can cover up to 2.5 acres on a single charge at speeds up to 8 mph. A 200-lb. rear cargo bin and front-and-rear attachment capability add to its versatility as a riding mower. It ships for free. Buy Now at greenworks
- 42" reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck
- Mows up to 2.5 acres on a single charge
- Top speed of 8 mph with a 3 mph reverse speed
- Includes six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger
- Rear cargo bin holds up to 200 lbs. with front & rear attachment capability
- 4-year tool and battery warranty
Get the extra 15% off via coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". Greenworks covers a wide range of battery-powered yard tools, from chainsaws and leaf blowers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. The 60V 16" cordless string trimmer stands out at $199.99, marked down from $319.99. You can also find deals across the 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms. Orders of $100 or more ship for free. Shop Now at greenworks
- Battery-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, blowers, hedge trimmers, and string trimmers
- Available in 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms
- Pressure washers and backpack sprayers included in the lineup
- Many tools bundled with a battery and charger
- 48 products included in the sale
This Greenworks 6" pruner saw is $85 after using coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $75 off list and a price low by $15. It comes with a 24V battery and charger included. The brushless motor is built for more torque and longer runtimes than a standard motor, and tool-less tensioning makes chain maintenance easier. Free shipping applies with an order of $100 or more. Buy Now at greenworks
- 6" bar and chain length
- Brushless motor for more torque and longer runtimes
- Tool-less chain tensioning
- Weighs 3.4 lbs. with battery
- Includes a 24V 2.0Ah battery and charger
- Battery recharges in 60 minutes
Autumn is coming and a fully 60-volt leaf blower will leave you more time for football. This Greenworks Pro 60V leaf blower is $145 after coupon code "SHOWCASEGW". That's $55 off and the best price we could find. It has a 2.0Ah battery and charger included. It puts out 450 CFM of air volume and 140 MPH of air speed, and runs up to 45 minutes on the low setting. The included battery works across more than 75 other Greenworks 60V tools. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at greenworks
- 450 CFM max air volume and 140 MPH max air speed
- Runs up to 10 minutes on turbo mode or 45 minutes on low
- Battery recharges in about 50 minutes with the included charger
- Weighs less than 8 lbs with the battery installed
- Includes a 60V 2.0Ah battery, charger, and owner's manual
- Backed by a 4-year tool and battery warranty
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