This Greenworks CrossoverZ zero turn mower is $2,999.99, down from $5,699.99, and the lowest price we could find. It ships with six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger included, and it can cover up to 2.5 acres on a single charge at speeds up to 8 mph. A 200-lb. rear cargo bin and front-and-rear attachment capability add to its versatility as a riding mower. It ships for free. Buy Now at greenworks
- 42" reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck
- Mows up to 2.5 acres on a single charge
- Top speed of 8 mph with a 3 mph reverse speed
- Includes six 6.0Ah batteries and a 600W wall charger
- Rear cargo bin holds up to 200 lbs. with front & rear attachment capability
- 4-year tool and battery warranty
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At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
This eBay outlet offers certified refurbished EGO outdoor power equipment at up to 40% off, all from an authorized seller. The lineup spans everything from a $75 extension pole to a $5,599 Z6 zero-turn riding mower, with plenty of trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and batteries in between. Free shipping applies across the listings. Shop Now at eBay
Greenworks covers a wide range of battery-powered yard tools, from chainsaws and leaf blowers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. The 60V 16" cordless string trimmer stands out at $199.99, marked down from $319.99. You can also find deals across the 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms. Orders of $100 or more ship for free. Shop Now at greenworks
- Battery-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, blowers, hedge trimmers, and string trimmers
- Available in 24V, 40V, 60V, and 80V battery platforms
- Pressure washers and backpack sprayers included in the lineup
- Many tools bundled with a battery and charger
- 48 products included in the sale
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