Woot's landscaping sale spans lawn mowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and hand tools, with discounts reaching as high as 88% off on select items like a replacement mower belt. Larger equipment sees steep cuts too, including a gas snow blower at $339.99 and an electric self-propelled lawn mower at $99.99. The sale also covers smaller garden essentials such as pruning shears, soil meters, and hose connectors for shoppers stocking up on yard basics. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 5/5
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
Woot's Tool Bargains covers a wide mix of tools and garden gear, from a 20V cordless paint sprayer at $38.99 down from $129.99 to a 52" ceiling fan with light for $59.99. Shoppers will also find deals on tire inflators, EV chargers, hand tools, and drill accessories throughout the sale. This deal ends August 23 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Cordless paint sprayers with rechargeable batteries
- Ceiling fans with lights and remotes in 52" sizes
- Tire inflators and EV chargers for vehicle care
- Hand tools including screwdriver sets, pliers, and wrenches
- Drill bits, sanders, and other power tool accessories
A wall-mounted retractable hose reel keeps your garden hose stored neatly and out of the way, retracting automatically so you're not left coiling it by hand after each use. Similar length retractable reels at Amazon cost about $60 more. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 65.6-foot retractable 1/2" garden hose reel
- Automatic slow-rewind system
- 200 PSI working pressure with 600 PSI burst pressure
- 180° swivel bracket for flexible positioning
- Multi-pattern spray nozzle included
- Portable design with plastic handle
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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