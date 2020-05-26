Open Offer in New Tab
New
Lowe's · 28 mins ago
Greenworks 2000-PSI 1.2-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer
$159 $239
free shipping

Have the patio ready for summer cookouts and more with this pressure washer that is a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • on-board soap tank and accessory storage
  • open-frame design with 10" wheels
  • 25-foot kink resistant hose
  • 35-foot power cord
  • includes metal wand, soap and turbo nozzles, and multiple quick-connect wand tips
  • Model: GPW2006
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 28 min ago
