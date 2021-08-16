Green Roads CBD 50mg Sleepy Z's Gummies for $5
ShopCBD · 1 hr ago
Green Roads CBD 50mg Sleepy Z's Gummies
$5.24 $7
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" for a $2 drop from our July mention, making these a dollar under what you'd pay direct from Green Roads. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Features
  • 25mg CBD and 0.5mg melatonin per gummy
  • pectin based
  • gluten free
  • non GMO
  • vegan
  • Model: GRE-000135
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
