That's a savings of $20 on this infrared thermometer. Buy Now at Adorama
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- body and object modes
- LCD digital display
- 1 second response time
- automatic shut-off
- Model: GX-TH-100
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "07USEWQ50" for a savings of $94 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare Official US via Amazon.
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-greasy
- aloe w/ vitamins A & E
- Model: 396
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 antiseptic towelettes and 12 alcohol wipes
- 2 antibiotic ointment packets
- 10 cotton tip applicators
- 1 Instant cold compress
- 50 adhesive bandages
- butterfly closures, gauze pads, adhesives, and splints
- Model: 10HBC01082
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on this already deeply discounted thermometer. Buy Now at Tanga
- measures in C° & F°
- backlit LCD screen
- saves up to 32 readings
- body mode and surface mode
That's the best price we could find by $9 for a similar store brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99. but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- rigid tip
- clinically accurate
- auto shut-off
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 2" x 3" residential downspouts
- Comes with 4ft hi-flow hose
- Model: 14209
Save 50% with coupon code "50EZIO78". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ModaChics via Amazon.
- In several colors (Grey/Orange pictured) in Toddler and Little Kids' sizes.
6-packs of these notepads go for over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 70 sheets
- Model: TR54893
Apply coupon code "9VGBR3PV" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sailead via Amazon.
- 360° rotation
- spring loaded automatic installation
- Model: SL-AU-5
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
Save $20 on this infrared thermometer that gives accurate temperature readings in only one second. Buy Now at Adorama
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
Sign In or Register