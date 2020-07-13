New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Green Extreme Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$49 $69
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 on this infrared thermometer. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
Features
  • body and object modes
  • LCD digital display
  • 1 second response time
  • automatic shut-off
  • Model: GX-TH-100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Adorama
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Adorama · 3 hrs ago
Green Extreme Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$49 $69
free shipping

Save $20 on this infrared thermometer that gives accurate temperature readings in only one second. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now