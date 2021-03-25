eBay · 1 hr ago
Gorilla Lift 2-Sided Tailgate Gate & Ramp Lift Assist System
$155 $350
Features
  • measures 2 inches square by 6 feet in length
  • 300-lbs. weight capacity
  • Model: GOR2LFT
2 comments
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@BlueOak Thanks for the feedback - we've updated it.
1 hr 29 min ago
BlueOak
@DealNews, actually it is:

"Gorilla Lift 2 Sided Tailgate Utility Trailer Gate & Ramp **Lift Assist** System"

Those words you left out of the product name matter. This is *not* a trailer gate and ramp! It is only the lift assistance portion for an existing ramp/gate.

Watch out for fakes at $132 on FleaBay.
1 hr 47 min ago

