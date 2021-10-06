New
Walmart · 19 mins ago
$6.74 $7.48
pickup
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "I got this tape to secure my dash cam cord to my windshield. With the Alabama summer heat, the original tape was falling off. This Gorilla tape has never fallen off! Have also used it to mount things on the exterior of our vehicles, and they are still holding strong."
Features
- holds up to 30 lbs.
- 1" x 60"
- Model: 6055001
Details
Comments
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen 18-Pack
$3.35 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Black.
Features
- 1.0mm medium point ballpoint
- Latex-free rubberized grip
- Metal pocket clip
- Model: 22218
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Basics Electric Eraser w/ 2 Holders & Refills
$4.09
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 less than a similar eraser at your local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price for later shipping.
Features
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes 90 eraser refills
- Model: 71007
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape 6-Pack w/ Dispenser
$13 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 below what you would pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- each roll measures 1.88" x 800"
- includes 6 rolls with 6 dispensers
- Model: 142-6
Staples · 1 mo ago
TRU RED 10-Digit Scientific Calculator
$4.99 $9
pickup
It's $4 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Features
- one-line flat LCD display
- decimal, binary, octal, hexadecimal, and statistical calculation modes
- Model: TR28201
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Walmart Patio & Garden Deals
up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Electronics at Walmart
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mllieroo Bamboo 2-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Bench
$28 $50
free shipping w/ $35
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Amber.
Features
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Walmart · 2 wks ago
New Markdowns at Walmart
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$6 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register