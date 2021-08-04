Unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Smartphone for $379
B&H Photo Video · 12 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Smartphone and Case
$379 $799
free shipping

It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
  • 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • secure face unlock
  • Model: GA01241-US
