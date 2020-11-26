New
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$162
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay (who provides a 90-day warranty).
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Android OS
  • Model: GA00665US
