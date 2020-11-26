That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay (who provides a 90-day warranty).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Android OS
- Model: GA00665US
Save $260 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new lline and Select Unlimited plan.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- Android v10
- 12.2MP camera and 8MP front camera
Qualified customers save $240 with new line activation and 24-month purchase plan. Plus, save up to $250 more with an eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Just Black or Clearly White.
- Price after eligible trade-in as low as $120.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
Trade in an eligible phone to save up $885 off list and get the best price we've seen. Plus, get 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 6 free months of Spotify Premium. Buy Now at Samsung
- 6.2" display
- 64MP
- super resolution zoom
- 8K video snap
- Single Take mode
- night mode
Trade in your old device for a credit of up to $550 and get the lowest price we could find by $499. Plus, you'll also get four free months of YouTube Premium ($47.96 value) and six free months of Spotify Premium ($59.94 value). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by echo and optics via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN50LS03TA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
That's the best price we've seen (it's $18 under our July mention even without the store credit, or $33 with it), and thanks to the Kohl's Cash it's $15 under the Black Friday price of other major retailers. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
