Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $230
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 4 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$230 $900
free shipping

That's $70 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for it in any condition! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Not Pink
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Submersible water resistance
  • Model: GA01304-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Google
Android Staff Pick Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 74% -- $230 Buy Now