That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Get a free memory upgrade and up to $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra smart phone. Requires qualifying activation. Shop Now at Best Buy
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Sign up and pay for one month of service and get a Google Chromecast for free. That's a savings of $50. Shop Now at Sling TV
- Available to new and eligible former customers upon account activation.
- After one month, your credit card will be charged monthly for applicable subscription until you cancel your service.
It's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
That's within $10 of our Prime Day mention! Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- covers up to 2,200-square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
