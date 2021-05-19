Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $159
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$159 $799
free shipping

That's a $10 drop from last month, a $41 low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
  • Available in Pink.
  • 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Model: XPIX34PX
eBay 80% -- $159 Buy Now