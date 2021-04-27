New
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone
$250 $800
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Available in White.
  • 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • secure face unlock
  • Model: G020I
