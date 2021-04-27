That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
You'd pay $139 more from other retailers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
That's $90 under our December mention, the lowest price we've seen, and a the best we could find now by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Use coupon code "DNLNKYS" to get it for $2 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- full-duplex IEEE 802.3x flow control and half-duplex backpressure
- all ports support auto MDI/MDI-X cable detection
- 16 Gigabit ports
- Model: SE3016
Coupon code "DNDEAL10" makes it the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- accommodates 5 to 7 kids
- hose connector drain plugs
- includes drain pipe & 2 patches
