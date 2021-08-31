Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Phone for $119
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Phone
$119
free shipping

That's $83 under the best price we could find for an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
  • 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
  • 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
  • water resistant
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: GA00475-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Google
Open-Box Unlocked Android Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $119 Buy Now