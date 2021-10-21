Third-party sellers charge at least $25. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- weather-resistant, self-adhesive LED strip
- Model: GA03121
Published 1 hr ago
It's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
The best you'll pay for these items sold separately elsewhere is $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- The bulb is dimmable and compatible with Alexa
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280 x 800 touchscreen display
- 2 x 2" speakers
- 13MP w/ auto framing
- built-in camera shutter
That's $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Panda or Tiger.
- parental controls, including time limits and activity review
- disabled voice shopping and filtered music selection
- Echo Drop-in – call your kids from another room
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save up to 50% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic 442-Piece Bricks on a Roll for $20 ($10 off list).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping orders of $35 or more.
That is $119 off list, a $32 drop from our April mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
It's the second-best price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best we've seen at $16 under our August mention, and a current low by $76. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01187-US
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Apply "SPOOK" to get this price. You'd pay $76 if you bought these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- In Snow (pictured) or Sand.
- 2nd Generation Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant
- Google Nest Programmable Smart WiFi Thermostat
