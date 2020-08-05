It's a buck under our June mention, $70 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- covers up to 5,400 square feet
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- up to 2.2Gbps transfer speeds
- Model: GA00823-US
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 gigbit ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822
That's $59 under what you'd pay from Google direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects up to 200 devices
- 4K streaming
- coverage up to 4,400 square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
That's $93 less than most retailers charge for a new unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- No warranty info is provided.
- wireless data rates up to 1.7GB/s
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Gigabit WAN port
- 3 external antennas
- Model: EA7300-RM
That's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by now by $35. (Most stores charge around $180.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- covers up to 5, 500 square feet
- AC1200 speeds
- connectivity for up to 100 devices
- Deco app available on Android or iOS
- Model: 5527349
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11g/n
- Ethernet port
- Model: TL-WR802N
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's around $6 less than you'd pay for comparable shorts in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray, Navy, or Turquoise.
- Solde by 718closeouts via eBay.
It's $8 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Most major retailers charge $90. Additionally, if you opt for in-store pickup, you can save an extra 10%. Buy Now at Belk
- voice controlled
- 7" touchscreen
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most stores charge around $349. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- covers up to 5,400 square feet
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- up to 2.2Gbps transfer speeds
- Model: GA00823-US
Sign In or Register