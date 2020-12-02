That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz bands
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 500 to 1500-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: 1304
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
It's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $139. Buy Now at Amazon
- Also available in 2-Pack for $219 or 3-Pack for $358.
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- covers up to 2,200-square feet
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- Model: GA01144-US
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Geek Alliance
- up to 3,800 sq. ft. coverage
- dual-band wireless
- access point with built-in Google Assistant
Ordering via Alexa knocks $24 off and gives it the best price we've ever seen.
Update: The price has dropped by a buck to $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an eero WiFi System".
- covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 auto-sensing Gigabit ports
- compatible with Alexa devices
- remote access via the eero mobile app
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
Most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a $264 savings.
Update: It's now $1,817.92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- .9802-oz. bullion
- random date
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
It's $45 under list price, and a great and inexpensive gift idea. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Chalk.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register