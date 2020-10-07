That's $20 less than you'd pay for the 2016 model. (This 2020 version features a new power supply and a case made of partially recycled plastic.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $14 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
The in-cart discount drops it to the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 60GHz frequencies
- 7200Mbps data transfer
- Model: R9000-100NAS
Knock $5 off via coupon code "6135920", making it $59 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- dual-band 2.4 GHz / 5.0 GHz frequencies
- up to 680Mbps transfer rates
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
That's a smoking deal especially if you qualify for the top ends of the credits. It's a preorder that will be available on October 29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sage.
- An unlimited plan and purchasing on a payment plan is required.
- Note that if you are eligible for the $250 and full $550, that covers the full device cost.
It's dropped another $5 in the last two weeks to the best we've seen and it's a current low for a refurb model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
- submersible water resistance
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
That's $21 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Charcoal (pictured) or Chalk.
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|1%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register