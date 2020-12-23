New
Google Pixel 4a 128GB Android Smartphone
$319 $349
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30, although most sellers charge over $400. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The price drops in cart.
Features
  • Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
  • 5.81" 1080x2340 OLED touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 12.2MP camera and 8MP front camera
  • Android 10.0
  • Model: GA02099-US
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 8% -- $319 Buy Now