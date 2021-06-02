Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $180

It's $35 under our mention from yesterday and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
You'd pay $130 more for it unlocked elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $29.99 (most charge $40).
This ultrawide monitor is a price low by an ultrawide margin ($83 to be precise). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 (Ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 34WL550-B
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Power Delivery 3.0
- HDMI port
- SDHC slot
- microSDHC
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports
- RJ45 ethernet port
- Model: X40030
That's $31 below list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
Thanks to the included $30 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Snow Snow pictured).
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable from May 17-23.
- Stack your purchase to over $200 to get $40 Kohl's Cash.
- up to 2,200-sq. ft. of coverage per router
- multiple simultaneous 4K video streams
That's a $30 drop from our February mention, and the best price we could find from a reputable seller today by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 eartip size options
- 5 hour battery life
- compatible w/ Google Assistant
- Model: GA01478-US
