Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone for $180
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$180 $900
free shipping

It's $35 under our mention from yesterday and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Not Pink.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen
  • 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
  • water resistant
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: G013C
