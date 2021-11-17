It's $16 under our June mention, $700 off list, and an all time low for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by times2sell via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
Save $53 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Polar Night or Icy Silver.
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core CPU
- 16MP triple camera system
- 6.52" V-Notch display
- Model: T766S-2AAZUS11
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: XT1941-3
It's $269 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Morning Mist or Pine Green.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 6.7” QHD+ display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
- built-in Alexa
- Model: LE2125
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Most sellers charge $100 for just the one. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Fog at this price.
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's $50 under our September mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $30, factoring in the Kohl's Cash.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Stainless Steel or White.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 19 though November 24.
- "learns" how to set your home temperature
- smartphone control via WiFi
- Model: T3007ES
