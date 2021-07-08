Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $200

It's the best price we could find by $44 Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your-Best-Store via eBay.
- Available in Just Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
That's $160 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Just Black
- Sold by CPCertified via Amazon
- No warranty information is provided
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
You'd pay $400 for it new elsewhere.
Update: It's now $149.89. Buy Now at eBay
- In White (for this price)
- Sold by cellularstream via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
It's $15 under our mention from June, the lowest price we could find by $30, and the best deal we've seen for an unlocked version of this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Just Black.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
At $42 off, it's the lowest price we found today by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Snow.
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $44 compared to what you'd pay for the device elsewhere plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- For new and existing Netflix subscribers (with the exception of those who receive Netflix access via bundled services offered by a third-party partner).
That's a low by $66, although it mostly goes for $300 everywhere else.
Update: The price increased to $219. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- security base with built-in keypad
- 2 tags and 2 detect sensors
- 85dB siren
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- motion detection
- Model: H1500ES
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Deco Gear Smart Plug 2-Pack
- SanDisk 32GB Memory Card
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822-US
It's $634 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
