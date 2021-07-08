Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $200
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone
$200 $799
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $44

  • Sold by Your-Best-Store via eBay.
  • Available in Just Black.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Model: G013A
  • Published 1 hr ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $165
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone
$165 $799

It's $634 under list price.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Model: G013A
Amazon 79% $205 (exp 2 mos ago) $165 Buy Now
eBay 74% -- $200 Check Price