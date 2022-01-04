That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A 90-day manufacturer warranty is included.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
This introductory price is $450 less than you'd normally pay. (You'll need to register your interest to possibly receive an invitation to buy upon release.) Buy Now at Amazon
- household robot for home monitoring with Alexa
- 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro
- Alexa Together subscription (coming soon)
- can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders
Save on over 30 smart home items from Google, Lenovo, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Google Assistant + GE Smart Plug Bundle for $24.99 (you'd pay the same for the Google Home alone elsewhere).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Find discounts on a selection of DC, Warhammer, Disney Mirrorverse, and Dune action figures. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping charges.
- Pictured is the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Death Metal 7" Action Figure for $11.99 ($6 low).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
You'd pay at least $800 from 3rd party sellers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4320p (8K) max digital resolution
- 12GB GDDR6 memory
- 1320MHz core clock
- 1777MHz boost clock
- PCI Express 4.0 interface
- also includes DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: VCG306012SFXPPB
It's $30 off and back at Amazon's best price of the year. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
Other major storefronts charge $179 for just one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Indoor only
- 24/7 live streaming
- motion and sound alerts
- uses the free Nest app
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NC1104US
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
