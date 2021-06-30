Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit for $199
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit
$199 $399
free shipping

That's a low by $66, although it mostly goes for $300 everywhere else. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • security base with built-in keypad
  • 2 tags and 2 detect sensors
  • 85dB siren
  • WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
  • motion detection
  • Model: H1500ES
Details
