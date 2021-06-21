Google Nest Mesh WiFi 4-Pack for $300 for members
Costco · 1 hr ago
Google Nest Mesh WiFi 4-Pack
$300 for members $400
free shipping

That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1 router and 3 points cover up to 7000 sq. ft.
  • Each Nest wifi point has the Google Assistant, control your connected home, network and more
  • Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
