Google Nest Mesh WiFi 4-Pack for $300 for members

That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 1 router and 3 points cover up to 7000 sq. ft.
- Each Nest wifi point has the Google Assistant, control your connected home, network and more
- Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's $55 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 802.11/n
- supports 4 LAN ports, 5 Ethernet, and 2 USB
- Model: ARCHER C4000
That's $25 under the best price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link Official via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- covers up to 3,000-sq. ft.
- works with TP Deco app
- switches bands based on traffic congestion
- 2 Ethernet ports
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Stock up on these shirts to get a huge $50 off the total list price – or, more simply put, to pay just $6 per shirt. Buy Now at Costco
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Clearly White.
- Bootloader is unlocked.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- Available in Not Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|25%
|$300 (exp 10 mos ago)
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register