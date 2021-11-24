This is $29 less than a factory-sealed one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- compatible with Google Home and Chromecast devices
- compatible with Android and Apple iOS
- Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
- face matching technology
- 10" 1280x800 HD display
- built-in Nest Cam
- Google Assistant
- voice assistance
- video calls
- Model: GA00426-US
That is a $40 drop from the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Sand.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in privacy options
- compatible with other smart devices
- Model: GA01587-US
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
It's an all-time low for this device. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1MP camera
- 2 built-in speakers
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- compatible with Android and FireOS 6
- Model: B07PF1Y28C
It's the best price this device has been via Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will auto-renew at $7.99 per month after the 6 month trial is over; it can be canceled or changed at any time.
- Valid only for new Amazon Music Unlimited customers who are Prime members.
- Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and phones. See product page for list of compatibility.
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $16 under our June mention, $700 off list, and an all time low for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by times2sell via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your best store via eBay
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
