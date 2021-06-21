Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display (Gen 2) for $189
Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display (Gen 2) w/ Google Nest Hello Doorbell
$189
free shipping

That's $40 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Google via eBay.
  • 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
  • Full-range speaker with 43.5 mm driver
  • 3 far-field microphones
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: GA01892-US
