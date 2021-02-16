New
Adorama · 30 mins ago
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker 2-Pack
$150 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "50OFF199" to get the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
Features
  • compatible with other smart devices
  • mics can be physically turned off
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • each measures 4.9" x 6.9" x 3.1"
  • Model: GA01420-US 2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "50OFF199"
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants Adorama Google
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 25% -- $150 Buy Now