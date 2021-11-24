It's $10 off our mention from June, $91 off the list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Sand or Mist.
- Sold by Electronics_Express via eBay.
- Deco Gear Smart Plug 2-Pack
- SanDisk 32GB Memory Card
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA01425-US
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That is a $50 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- manage network via Google Home app
- Model: GJ2CQ
It matches Prime Day price, $20 under our September mention, and a current low by $129 for two bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- covers up to 2,200-square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
Save on a selection of routers. Upgrade your signal for all the extra electronics that will be in your house this holiday season. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon eero 6 Dual Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $167 (low by $32).
It's $130 off and at the lowest price it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds
- up to 1.8Gbps coverage
- up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
That's $100 off and $151 less than similar models sold at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5Gbps dual-band router + 2 satellites
- Covers up to 4500 sq. ft.
- Model: MK6W-100NAS
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $16 under our June mention, $700 off list, and an all time low for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by times2sell via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your best store via eBay
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's $10 off and the best price we've seen for this generation. Buy Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer). Pickup is also an option.
- supports video resolutions up to 1080p
- 802.11ac wireless
- compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
- Model: GA00439-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$179
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register