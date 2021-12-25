That's $35 less than less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- a 90-day manufacturer warranty is included
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $10 lower than Google Store's deal today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
That's a buck under our mention from October, and the best price we've seen. It's also $4 less than you'd pay to pick up in store at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- UL certified
- Model: HS220
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop discounts on dumbbells, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the ProForm 750R Rowing Machine for $599.99 ($500 off).
That's a $4 low, but most stores charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes $60 bill credit for all customers + an extra $30 bill credit for new customers that stay on Fi
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
More Offers
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$65
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|26%
|$119 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$95
|Check Price
|Sam's Club
|$100 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register