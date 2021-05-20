2nd-Gen. Google Pixel Buds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $129
New
eBay · 7 mins ago
2nd-Gen. Google Pixel Buds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$129 $180
free shipping

That's a $30 drop from our February mention, and the best price we could find from a reputable seller today by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 3 eartip size options
  • 5 hour battery life
  • compatible w/ Google Assistant
  • Model: GA01478-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Google
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $129 Buy Now
Kohl's   $159 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price