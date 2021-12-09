You'd pay this much for the Nest Mini alone elsewhere, and $15 extra to add the smart plug. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Expires 1/1/2022
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Charcoal or Chalk.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 27 through December 8.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $75 get free shipping.)
- works with Google Assistant, Nest, Hue, SmartThings
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 15-watt built-in speaker
- 3 far-field microphones
- supports Chromecast
- Model: GA01892-US
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or Bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
That's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's scheduled for release on December 9.
- Echo Show 15:
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 5MP camera
- Alexa voice assistant w/ widgets
- wall-mountable
- Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell:
- night vision
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- motion detection with custom zones
It's a savings of $70 off list, the lowest price we could find by $10, and $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. It's also the best price we've ever seen for this bundle on Amazon.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Charcoal (pictured), Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White.
- Echo Show
- built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Blink Mini
- a 110° field of view
- infrared night vision
- compatible with Android or iOS
- 2-way audio recording
- blue LED
- free trial of Blink cloud storage
That is the best price we could find for an Echo Show this size. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- These units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. The units may be repackaged and sold in a brown box.
- 10.1" touchscreen display
- 2-way audio w/ dual 2" speakers
- 5MP camera
- supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your best store via eBay
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
That's a savings of $10 of list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- integrated HDMI connector
- dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- up to 4K HDR
- Model: GA01919-US
That is a $50 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- manage network via Google Home app
- Model: GJ2CQ
