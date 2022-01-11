While it is largely matched elsewhere, it's 40% off the regular price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- works with Google Assistant, Nest, Hue, SmartThings
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 15-watt built-in speaker
- 3 far-field microphones
- supports Chromecast
- Model: GA01892-US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd normally pay $45 for the Echo Show 5 alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Charcoal pictured).
- built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD display
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
That's $40 off list and ties the all-time low. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD display
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
Several stores match this price for the speaker alone (the lowest we've seen it), but the included 6-month subscription adds an additional $60 value to this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Charcoal pictured)
- This offer is available to new subscribers only.
- pairs with compatible Fire TV devices
- mic off button
- Alexa enabled
- Dolby audio
- built-in hub
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
It's $30 off and back at Amazon's best price of the year. Buy Now at Amazon
- Eco mode
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
Other major storefronts charge $179 for just one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Indoor only
- 24/7 live streaming
- motion and sound alerts
- uses the free Nest app
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NC1104US
It's $2 below our mention from last August and the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $200 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cell Traders via eBay.
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- In Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|$189 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$60
|Buy Now
|Kohl's
|$50 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register