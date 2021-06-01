GooDee LED Video Projector for $55

exclusive
New
GOODEE · 1 hr ago
$55 $180
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "Dealnews120" to save $155 off the list price. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1280x768p native resolution
- up to 230" display
- two built-in 3W speakers
- Model: F2
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 5 days ago
92" Foldable Electric Motorized Projector Screen
$69 $109
free shipping
It's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Housepro via eBay.
Features
- remote control
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 80" x 45" viewing area
- wall & ceiling installation
Epson · 1 mo ago
Epson ES1000 Ultra Portable Tabletop Projection Screen
$75 $100
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Epson
Features
- accommodates standard (4:3) & widescreen (16:9)
- displays up to 50" image
- Model: V12H002S4Y
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vankyo Leisure 430W 1080p Mini WiFi Projector
$90 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vankyo via Amazon
Features
- contrast ratio of 3500:1
- 1920x1080 (1080p) supported resolution
- projection size of 40” to 236”
Ends Today
Amazon · 5 days ago
Bonsaii Outdoor WiFi Movie Projector
$60 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XG9BNCUU" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Rui Pu US via Amazon.
Features
- native resolution of 720P
- supports up to 200" display
- 5,500 lumens
- built-in stereo surround speaker
- 4.9-foot to 11.8-foot projection distance
- iOS and Android compatible
- HDMI, USB, SD, and VGA interfaces
- Model: PJ8003
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GOODEE
|73%
|--
|$55
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register