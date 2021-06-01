GooDee LED Video Projector for $55
GooDee LED Video Projector
$55 $180
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "Dealnews120" to save $155 off the list price. Buy Now at GOODEE

Features
  • 1280x768p native resolution
  • up to 230" display
  • two built-in 3W speakers
  • Model: F2
