- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
- The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
- The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
- These projectors are new but may ship in bulk packing. No warranty info is provided.
- They're sold by Always Deals via eBay.
- 1024x768 XGA native resolution
- 500:1 contrast ratio
- 5W mono speaker
- remote control
- Model: VT800
- up to 4-hours of video playtime
- up to 4-hours of video playtime
- up to 100" HD image
- universal compatibility
- built-in 8W speaker
- Model: AK-D2423111
Apple coupon code "DEALNEWS15" to save on a variety of projectors, with prices starting at $61 after coupon.
That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
- Full 10-bit HDR
- 3,000-luemn output
- Contrast ratio up to 100, 000: 1
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
- Uses ordinary table salt to eradicate flies, mosquitoes, roaches, cabbage worms, aphids, stinkbugs, and other pest insects.
- Sold by Skell Inc. via Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Uses ordinary table salt to eradicate flies, mosquitoes, roaches, cabbage worms, aphids, stinkbugs, and other pest insects.
- No batteries required
- Model: BS62-LG
They're well-reviewed by Amazon users and marked $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BodybayDirect via Amazon
- silicone construction
- non-toxic; hypoallergenic
- Model: BD11711
- 1/4" universal shank
- 1/4" universal shank
- wooden index case
- Model: 10100
Expired Offers
