Sizing and applying transfers to curved hat surfaces by hand is tricky, so this one suits anyone doing custom hat orders regularly. Apply coupon code "TECH30OFF" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Precise digital temp/timer with four memory modes
- Automatic pressure adjustment and plate release
- Overheat protection with automatic fuse shut-off
- Wrinkle-free transfers with molded silicone plate
- 2-in-1 design with interchangeable hat pads
Useful for hemming, patching, or bonding fabric without sewing. Apply coupon code "Q2GRY59A" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-viscosity formula creates durable fabric bonds
- Anti-clogging needle tip ensures precise application
- Bonds cotton, denim, leather, and polyester materials
- Dries to a clear, long-lasting finish
- Versatile for repairs, patches, and fabric crafting
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-in-1 Precision Sliding Gauge Ruler for $2.10. It's the best deal we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This roll of Duck Brand duct tape is $3.50 at Amazon, down from $6.39. It measures 1.88" by 20 yards and sticks to surfaces like cloth, vinyl, leather, plastic, metal, and laminates. Buy Now at Amazon
Tanga offers the 120-Color Dual-Tip Art Markers with Case for $23.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $1 off, and shipping is free. Buy Now at Tanga
- Includes 120 markers in a set
- Each marker has a dual tip design
- Comes with a storage case
- Suitable for both kids and adults
- Designed for drawing and painting
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|30%
|--
|$91
|Buy Now
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