Amazon offers the the Dremel 120-Volt Engraver Rotary Engraver Tool with Stencils, model no. 290-02, for $18.89, down from its $26.99 regular price. It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. It runs at 7,200 strokes per minute and includes an adjustable depth dial along with a carbide point and letter/number stencil template for personalizing wood, leather, metal, and glass. Buy Now at Amazon