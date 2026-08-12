Tanga offers the 120-Color Dual-Tip Art Markers with Case for $23.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $1 off, and shipping is free. Buy Now at Tanga
- Includes 120 markers in a set
- Each marker has a dual tip design
- Comes with a storage case
- Suitable for both kids and adults
- Designed for drawing and painting
Useful for hemming, patching, or bonding fabric without sewing. Apply coupon code "Q2GRY59A" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-viscosity formula creates durable fabric bonds
- Anti-clogging needle tip ensures precise application
- Bonds cotton, denim, leather, and polyester materials
- Dries to a clear, long-lasting finish
- Versatile for repairs, patches, and fabric crafting
Woot's fabric and craft sale covers everything from the Brother CS7205 sewing machine at $249.99 to fabric by the yard starting under $10. Discounts run as high as 60% off, with plenty of quilting, upholstery, and craft fabric options mixed in alongside sewing machines and fabric paint. The sale spans sewing hardware and raw materials alike, making it useful whether you need a new machine or just more fabric on hand. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-in-1 Precision Sliding Gauge Ruler for $2.10. It's the best deal we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Vevor hat heat press is $89.90, down from $108.90 and at least $20 less than other retailers charge. It comes with four interchangeable platens in different sizes, letting it handle multiple hat shapes and sizes without needing separate equipment. Buy Now at Amazon
- Temperature range of 32-449°F with time settings from 1-999 seconds and countdown alerts
- Includes four interchangeable platens in sizes 5.9" x 3", 6.6" x 2.7", 6.6" x 3.9", and 7.9" x 3.5"
- Dual heating tubes with a PTFE-coated plate and 580-watt power for faster warm-up
- Includes a cap stretcher, platen covers, a gas spring, and four suction feet for stability
- Auto shut-off feature with buzzer alert
- Works with cotton, polyester, canvas, and other materials
This LifeStraw Go Series bottle is $25, down from $60. You'd pay $48 elsewhere. It filters out bacteria, parasites, and microplastics while also improving taste through its carbon filter, with the membrane microfilter rated to last up to 1,000 gallons. Its ships for free. Buy Now at Tanga
- 24 fl. oz. capacity
- Stainless steel, BPA-free construction
- Membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gal.
- Carbon filter lasts up to 26 gal.
- Filters bacteria, parasites, and microplastics
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Tanga offers the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 2.0Ah Battery for $43.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $25 off, and shipping is free. Buy Now at Tanga
- 18V cordless oscillating multi-tool
- Includes 2.0Ah battery
- Part of the Ryobi ONE+ system
- Oscillating action for cutting, sanding, and scraping tasks
Tanga offers the Milwaukee 0880-20 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $74.99 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" at checkout. That's $24 off list, and shipping is free Buy Now at Tanga
- Runs on Milwaukee's 18-volt battery system
- Cordless design for wet and dry pickup
- Red finish
- Model number 0880-20
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