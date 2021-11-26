That's $60 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GoPro via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 20MP photos
- rechargeable battery
- up to 5K video resolution
- Model: CHDNH-B32
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $260 and the best price we could find. It's also the same price as our September mention, but includes the car mount and tripod. Buy Now at GoPro
- The accessories bundle includes a car mount and tripod
- Also included in the bundle is the SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card
It's the best price we could find by $119, and within $10 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by GoPro via eBay.
- 2" display
- waterproof
- built-in GPS
- HDMI port
- Model: CHDHX701
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via ebay.
- Shoots in both 4K 60fps wide-angle and 5.7K dual-lens 360-degree
- IPX8 waterproof (to 5m)
- Flow state 2.0 stabilisation
- Auto Frame, Auto TimeShift, and Auto Editing
- Model: 240211
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
It's dropped $20 in the last 24 hours to the best price we've seen. It's also $20 under what you would pay buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
It includes a dual battery charger and 3 total batteries, making it the best deal we could find by $70. (Most retailers charge this price for the camera alone.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K video capture
- 12MP photo resolution
- touch screen & voice control
- advanced noise suppression
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- Model: CHDRB-804
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|19%
|--
|$290
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register