GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera for $238
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera
$238 $350
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". It's $42 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by GoPro via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Features
  • 4K video capture
  • 12MP photo resolution
  • touch screen & voice control
  • advanced noise suppression
  • WiFi
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • Model: CHDHX-801
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera for $299
Amazon · 5 mos ago
GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Action Camera
$299 $349
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 4K video capture
  • 12MP photo resolution
  • touch screen & voice control
  • advanced noise suppression
  • WiFi
  • waterproof up to 33 feet
  • Model: CHDHX-801
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% -- $238 Buy Now
Amazon 14% $299 (exp 5 mos ago) $299 Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $299 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $349 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price