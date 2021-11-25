It's the best price we could find by $119, and within $10 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by GoPro via eBay.
- 2" display
- waterproof
- built-in GPS
- HDMI port
- Model: CHDHX701
That's a savings of $260 and the best price we could find. It's also the same price as our September mention, but includes the car mount and tripod. Buy Now at GoPro
- The accessories bundle includes a car mount and tripod
- Also included in the bundle is the SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via ebay.
- Shoots in both 4K 60fps wide-angle and 5.7K dual-lens 360-degree
- IPX8 waterproof (to 5m)
- Flow state 2.0 stabilisation
- Auto Frame, Auto TimeShift, and Auto Editing
- Model: 240211
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It includes a dual battery charger and 3 total batteries, making it the best deal we could find by $70. (Most retailers charge this price for the camera alone.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K video capture
- 12MP photo resolution
- touch screen & voice control
- advanced noise suppression
- WiFi
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- Model: CHDRB-804
