Wayfair offers the Globe Electric Company 30" LED Ceiling Fan for $45.18. That's a $45 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 30" fan with 5 blades
- Integrated 20W LED light
- Adjustable color temperature from 2000K to 5000K
- 6 speed settings and reversible airflow
- Wall-mountable remote control
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Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
At Walmart, get this Mainstays 42" Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan for $14. It's a great deal for a ceiling fan in general. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 42" hugger-style ceiling fan for flush mounting
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Reversible motor with 3 speed settings for year-round use
- Quiet motor operation
- Designed for indoor use
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
A ceiling fan with a built-in light kit and remote control at this size suits most standard bedrooms or smaller living spaces where you want air circulation and overhead lighting from a single fixture. At $54, that's $36 off the $90 list price with coupon code "ULZ23QS4". Deal ends September 30 . Buy Now at Amazon
- Low profile design for spaces under 200-sq.ft.
- Dimmable LED light with three color temperature settings
- Remote control for fan speed and light settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficient comfort
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Amazon offers the Globe Electric Grayson 6-Light Adjustable Track Lighting for $23.99, its best-ever price. You'd pay $56 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 52.4" x 7.9" x 8.7"
- Includes mounting hardware for sloped or vaulted ceilings
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Wayfair
|67%
|--
|$45
|Buy Now
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