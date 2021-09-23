That's a low by at least $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Tunable White.
- 3000 hour lifespan
- 60 watt equivalent
- Model: 34323
Expires 10/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Clip the 50% coupon and apply code "R8FT42DN" to save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Linkind-US via Amazon.
- WiFi remote control (no hub required)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- dimmable
- up to 800-lumens
- color changing and tunable white
- E26 base
Apply coupon code "16W4PACK" to get $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 180° beam angle
- 2,000-lumen output
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Save on 6- or 12-packs of five varieties of LED bulbs. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. (Choose your multipack then apply the coupon.)
- Pictured is the Greentech purePower Dimmable BR40 LED Bulb 6-Pack for $24 ($4 less than similar).
There are hundreds to choose from, with prices starting from $2.50. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a savings of $19 off the price of the pipe cutter. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal, select item and add both to the cart. Discount will apply automatically.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- handheld
- adjustment mechanism
- tool-free blade change
- chrome rollers
- 1/8" to 1-1/8" cut capacity
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
