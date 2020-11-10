It's $77 under list price. Buy Now at GlacialPure
- 200-gal. / 6-mo. filter life
- NSF/ANSI Standard 42
- filters color, chlorine, copper, zinc, mercury, and lead
- Model: B-GPE001-3M
Expires 11/10/2020
Apply coupon code "6HJVTQ47" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
That's the best deal we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blue Dealz via eBay.
- for rooms up to 215 square feet
- three heat settings
- digital display
- Model: SG1500GLASS
Take 18% off by clipping the $10 off on-page coupon and applying code "10PCTOFF3DSH". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Choice Elite+US via Amazon.
- 3 heating modes: low, high, and eco
- tip-over and overheat protection
- digital panel and remote control
- 1,500-watt PTC heating panel
- 12-hour programmable timer
- 3D flame nightlight
- 60° oscillation
- Model: KPT-1606F
Coupon code "Q9YW86PD" takes 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeDevice via Amazon.
- Available in Black at this price.
- 3 speeds (with auto-adjusting sensor)
- 3 color air quality indicator light
- clock display
- sleep mode
- Model: Ferris 360
That''s the lowest shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Wayfair
- In Gray at this price.
- stainless steel burner
- 2,000 BTU output
- no electric, gas, chimney or gel cans required
- flame guard is included
It's $14 under list and a great deal on little heaters to keep warm this winter. The 2-pack means one is always at hand when you need it. Buy Now at Wayfair
- ceramic heating element
- indoor use only
- comfortably heats 150 square feet
Save on patio furniture, outdoor play, tents, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Save on a wide array of heaters and heater accessories. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Use coupon code "271096" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
Apply coupon code "THANKSGIVING20" to bag this price. That's a $14 drop from our September mention, and a low by at least $31. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Driftwood Light Grey.
- The other colors starting from $67.19 after coupon.
- peel and stick reclaimed and sustainable pine
- Model: 5APD10948
With coupon code "THANKSGIVING20", that's the best price we could find by $139, although most charge at least $813. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Maple Cream Brown.
- Also available in High Gloss White for $628.55 with pickup.
- measures 90.5" x 90.7" x 19"
- 9 shelves
- 4 drawers
- 3 spaces to hang clothes
- Model: 34953
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Apply coupon code "40B4WYA8" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BP-Tech via Amazon.
- 120° wide-angle 1080p camera
- gravity sensor
- one key take off/landing
- altitude hold
- LED lights
- two 1,000mAh batteries
- up to 20 mins flight time
- Model: DF01
